Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $430.28.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $345.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.62. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.33, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

