Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,378 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $23,709,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Invitae by 19.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $15.46 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $60.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

