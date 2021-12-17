AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

