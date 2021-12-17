Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives $2,700.00 Average PT from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASBFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4151 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

