Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,642 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AXT were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXTI opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

