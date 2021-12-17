ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 68.4% in November

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASOMY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,373.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. ASOS has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

