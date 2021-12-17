Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 9,348 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $193.21. The company had a trading volume of 202,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.06. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.