Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 17,060 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 132,525 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 60,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 720,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 442,735 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 217,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 1,658,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,599,242. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

