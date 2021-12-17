Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,398. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

