Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 880 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.19. 18,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

