Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,235 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $458.70. 2,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,051. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

