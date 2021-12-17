Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $5,944,498.80 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $5,944,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liam Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04.

On Monday, November 15th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08.

On Friday, November 12th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 39,869 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $3,386,472.86.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90.

ARVN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 680,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,122. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.