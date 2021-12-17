Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $3.45 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

