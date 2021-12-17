Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

