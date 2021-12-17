Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.83.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$50.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.73. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$24.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.46.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,842. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145 over the last 90 days.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

