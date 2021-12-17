Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.78. 12,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,343. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $140.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

