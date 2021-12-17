Arion Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Arion has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $28,108.37 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.63 or 0.08335991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,377.68 or 1.00192017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,168,928 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars.

