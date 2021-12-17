ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $247.13 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,607,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,126,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 17.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Baidu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

