ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.09 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Citigroup by 97.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $94,962,008,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

NYSE:C opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

