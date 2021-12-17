ARGA Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

