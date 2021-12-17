ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 57,860 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $43,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after acquiring an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after acquiring an additional 907,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $85.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

