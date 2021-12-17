Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.79.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

