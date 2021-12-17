Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.79.
Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.