Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Down 5.8%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) shares traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 372 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.92). 521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($5.22).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.10.

About Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.