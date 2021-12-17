Aragon Court (ANJ) Reaches Market Cap of $40.32 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and $75,024.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00205543 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

