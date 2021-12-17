Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 189,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 598,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.