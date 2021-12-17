Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,144 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

