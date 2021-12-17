Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

