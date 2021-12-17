Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

NYSE RS opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

