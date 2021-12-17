AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.59

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.59 and last traded at $116.59, with a volume of 7018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

