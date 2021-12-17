Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Top Pick at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a top pick rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

