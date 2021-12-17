Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 18th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.12 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

