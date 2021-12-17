Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

NYSE APO opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 157,715 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

