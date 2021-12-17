Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPMG Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.