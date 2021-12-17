APENFT Hits Market Cap of $734.21 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, APENFT has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $734.21 million and approximately $407.56 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00203081 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.