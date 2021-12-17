Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $295.13 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

