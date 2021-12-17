Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. AON posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,400. AON has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

