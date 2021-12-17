Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading Up 5.7%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,311.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

