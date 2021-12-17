Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Anthem by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.10.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $447.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.89. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $451.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

