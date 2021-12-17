Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 176,229 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 701.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

