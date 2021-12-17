Analyzing VIA optronics (VIAO) & Its Competitors

VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) is one of 158 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare VIA optronics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get VIA optronics alerts:

This table compares VIA optronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% VIA optronics Competitors -12.30% 2.70% 2.71%

This table compares VIA optronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million -$4.13 million -13.33 VIA optronics Competitors $3.44 billion $606.60 million -9.42

VIA optronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIA optronics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIA optronics Competitors 2205 8814 16392 667 2.55

VIA optronics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.00%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 16.76%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

VIA optronics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics’ competitors have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VIA optronics competitors beat VIA optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.