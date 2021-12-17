Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) PT at $17.38

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

VET stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 2,097,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,549. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

