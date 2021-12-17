Analysts Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target at $3.00

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

