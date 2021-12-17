Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target at C$8.03

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$948.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

