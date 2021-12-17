Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $44.92

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 321.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. 10,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,885. Corning has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

