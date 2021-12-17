Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $247.60

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.06. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,360. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.41. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

