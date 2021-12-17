Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $110.15

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,169 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

