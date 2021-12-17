Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $54.14

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Stephens raised their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.20. 3,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.