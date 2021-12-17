Analysts Offer Predictions for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

