Analysts Issue Forecasts for Renasant Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

RNST opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Renasant has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Renasant by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 51.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 299,189 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Renasant by 81.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

