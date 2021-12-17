Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million.
CCA opened at C$96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.64. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.71 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.