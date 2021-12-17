Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.13.

CCA opened at C$96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.64. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.71 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

